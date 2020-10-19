HTC Desire 20+ smartphone unveiled

HTC has unveiled their latest Android smartphone, the HTC Desire 20+ and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot and the handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery.

The handset comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with Android 10 and it will be available in two colors, black and orange, it will retail for around $295 and will go on sale on the 22nd of October.

Source GSM Arena

