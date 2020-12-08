HP ZBook Firefly laptops arrive later this month

Hewlett-Packard has introduced its new ultra-thin lightweight laptops this month in the form of the ZBook Firefly range, which will be available later this month. Although unfortunately no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Hewlett-Packard, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Regarding specifications for the HP ZBook Firefly laptops the G8 variant sporting Intel Tiger Lake processor is equipped with a 14 inch display with other variants offering 15.6 inch 4K displays and choices of Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1135G7 processors depending on your budget and application. Each CPU can be supported by up to 64 GB of RAM and the laptops can be fitted with two PCIe NVMe solid state drives or an NVMe SSD + Intel Optane memory.

For more information on the laptop’s which are also available supporting 4G LTE or 5G connectivity jump over to the official Hewlett-Packard website by following the link below

Source : Liliputing : Hewlett-Packard

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals