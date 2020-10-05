HP Envy 13 Tiger Lake laptops now available

Hewlett-Packard has launched a new range of laptops equipped with Intel’s Tiger Lake processes taking the form of the HP Envy 13 priced from $900 available this month and the HP Envy x360 priced from $950, expected to be available sometime during November 2020. Equipped with a 13.3-inch multitouch-enabled, IPS, FHD display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The HP Envy x360 is powered by an Intel Core i7 supported by 8GB RAM and fitted with a 512GB SSD.

“Bring vibrant visuals to your screen anywhere, anytime with the versatility of a 360 degree hinge, long battery life and simultaneous pen and touch support. Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo, all your connections are solid and up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. No more unsightly tape and tacky gum to hide your private moments. Ensure your privacy and security with a visible, physical shutter that turns off your PC’s camera when not in use.”

Both the HP Envy 13 and HP Envy x360 are Intel EVO certified laptops offer users support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and are equipped with B&O audio, 720p webcams, fingerprint readers, and camera shut off buttons positioned in the keyboards.

Source : Liliputing

