How to use Lockdown Mode on the iPhone

One of the security features on the iPhone and iPad is Lockdown Mode, which allows you to protect your device from digital threats, this feature was introduced with iOS 16 last year, and the current version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software is iOS 17.0.3.

Lockdown Mode is an extreme security feature that Apple introduced in iOS 16. It’s designed to protect users who are at high risk of targeted cyberattacks, such as journalists, activists, and government officials.

When Lockdown Mode is turned on, it strictly limits the functionality of your iPhone and iPad. Some features and apps are completely disabled, while others are severely restricted. For example, Lockdown Mode will:

Disable incoming FaceTime calls and iMessage messages from unknown senders.

Disable wired accessories unless they’re authenticated with your device.

Block complex web technologies that could be used to track your online activity.

Prevent shared albums from appearing in your Photos app.

Disable the ability to install configuration profiles or enroll in mobile device management (MDM).

Lockdown Mode is a powerful security tool, but it’s important to understand the implications of using it. It’s not designed for everyday use, and it can make it difficult to use your iPhone and iPad in some ways.

How to turn on Lockdown Mode

To turn on Lockdown Mode on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Privacy & Security.

Scroll down and tap Lockdown Mode.

Tap Turn On Lockdown Mode.

Tap Turn On & Restart.

How to use Lockdown Mode

Once Lockdown Mode is turned on, you can use your iPhone or iPad but, you may notice that some features and apps are disabled or restricted.

If you need to use a feature that is disabled in Lockdown Mode, you can temporarily disable Lockdown Mode by following these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Privacy & Security.

Scroll down and tap Lockdown Mode.

Tap Turn Off Lockdown Mode.

Enter your passcode or Face ID.

How to turn off Lockdown Mode

To turn off Lockdown Mode permanently, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Privacy & Security.

Scroll down and tap Lockdown Mode.

Tap Turn Off Lockdown Mode.

Enter your passcode or Face ID.

Important things to keep in mind

Lockdown Mode is designed for users who are at high risk of targeted cyberattacks. If you’re not sure whether or not you need to use Lockdown Mode, it’s best to consult with a security expert.

Lockdown Mode can make it difficult to use your iPhone or iPad in some ways. Be sure to understand the implications of using Lockdown Mode before you turn it on.

If you need to use a feature that is disabled in Lockdown Mode, you can temporarily disable Lockdown Mode. However, be sure to turn it back on as soon as you’re finished using the feature.

Additional tips

If you’re using Lockdown Mode, it’s important to keep your iPhone or iPad up to date with the latest software updates. Apple regularly releases security updates that can help protect your device from known vulnerabilities.

You should also be careful about what apps you install on your device. Only install apps from trusted sources, and be sure to read the app reviews before you install it.

If you’re concerned about your security, you can also use a password manager to generate and store strong passwords for all of your online accounts.

Summary

Lockdown Mode is a powerful security tool that can help protect your iPhone or iPad from targeted cyberattacks. However, it’s important to understand the implications of using it before you turn it on. Lockdown Mode can make it difficult to use your device in some ways, and it’s not designed for everyday use. We hope that you find our guide on how to use Lockdown Mode on the iPhone and iPad helpful, you can find out more details about this feature over at Apple’s website.

