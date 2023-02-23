How to unlock phone if you forgot password without losing data [2023 Must Read]

It is quite common for Android smartphone users that I forgot the password to their phone, so how to get into a locked phone? Or perhaps there is a used phone and don’t know its password. You may be wondering now if there is a secret code to unlock an Android phone password without losing data. However, the success of a method may vary based on your phone model and Android OS version. So, try the techniques accordingly.

Part 1: When Do We Need to Unlock an Android Phone?

Before learning how to unlock the phone without a password, let’s check out the common situations where users need to unlock Android phones:

If a user has forgotten their mobile phone passcode.

If a user has bought a used device and doesn’t know the password set by the previous owner.

If the fingerprint and Face ID locks are malfunctioning.

If a user has locked their phone accidentally and is now unable to access their devices.

Part 2: Takeaway to Unlock Android Phones

Part 3: Methods to Unlock an Android Phone Without Password

Here’s how to get into an Android phone without a password if you don’t know or don’t remember its PIN:

Way 1: With the help of a Third-Party Android Unlock App

The most reliable way to get your Android phone unlocked is via a third-party Tenorshare 4uKey for Android unlock app. It is the best tool you can find in the market to remove lock screen passwords remotely without any fuss. See for yourself what more 4uKey can do for you:

Delete lock screen passcode, pattern, biometric, and Face ID verification within minutes.

Remove FRP lock and Google account verification.

It guarantees the accessibility of your device after Android unlock.

Safely and securely deletes passcodes without data loss for old Samsung devices.

Supports Android 6.0 OS version and later.

Here’s how to get into Android without a password via the 4uKey for Android unlock app:

Connect your locked phone to your computer. Install and run 4uKey for Android program on your computer. Then select “Remove Lock Screen.”

Press “Start.” Click “Yes” to confirm the password removal procedure.

Follow the instructions given on the screen to reboot your locked phone into recovery mode. The software will successfully delete the lock screen passcode within a few minutes, and you’ll regain access to your phone.

Way 2: For Android 4.4 and Above

If your phone is running on Android 4.4 OS version or above, you can use Android Device Manager unlock (ADM) to unlock phone Android.

But your device must be synced with your Google account already, and you must have switched on the location tracking to use this feature. Before learning about how to unlock Android phone if forgot pin using Android Device Manager unlock, please note that this method will cause data loss.

Open Find My Device on your PC or another device in a web browser. Sign in to your Google account. Choose your device. Click NEXT. Tap ERASE DEVICE. Enter your Google account username and password. Press “Erase” to unlock phone without password.

Way 3: For Android 4.4 or Lower – Forgot Pattern-Google Account

Another way to know how to unlock a phone without password and data loss is by using the Google account Forgot Pattern feature. This technique is effective if your phone runs on Android 4.4 OS or lower. Here’s how to unlock an Android phone by utilizing Forgot Pattern:

Type a random passcode numerous times on your locked Android device. Press the “Forgot password” message that will pop up on the screen. Enter your Google account username and password. You’ll get an email with instructions for how to get into Android without password. Follow them to Android unlock phone.

Way 4: Factory Reset

If you don’t mind erasing data from your phone, factory reset is a proven way to unlock Android phones without password. But make sure to have a backup of your files to restore them to your phone later. Here’s how to unlock an Android phone through factory resetting:

Charge your phone at least till the half battery. Switch off your phone. Press and hold the “Volume Up, Down, and Power” buttons. This will reboot your locked phone into recovery mode. Use the Volume buttons to navigate. Choose “Wipe data/factory reset.” Hit the “Power” button. Press “Yes” and select “Wipe data/factory reset” again. The factory reset procedure will start to unlock Android phone.

Way 5: For Android 5.0-5.1

If your phone uses Android 5.0-5.1 and you are wondering how to get into a locked phone, you’ll have to crash your Home screen to gain entry. It is a simple trick that won’t cause any data loss and doesn’t require any secret code to unlock Android phone password. So, here’s how to unlock Android phone using the Emergency button from the lock screen:

Press the “Emergency” button. Next, click the “asterisk” button ten times. Copy that string and paste it repeatedly until your phone stops you from entering it. Navigate to the “Home screen.” Launch the “Camera.” Open the notifications menu. Select “Settings.” You’ll be asked to enter the password again. Paste the asterisk string repeatedly the lock screen crashes. When the user interface recovers, you’ll be able to reaccess your locked phone. That’s how to get into Android phone without password by simply using the Emergency button.

Way 6: Find My Mobile

Are you still thinking about how to unlock phone if forgot password on a Samsung phone? You can get your Android phone unlocked via the Find My Mobile feature. It is a helpful way to reaccess your device. Here’s how to unlock Android phone if forgot pin by logging in to your Samsung account:

Launch Find My Mobile in your PC browser or another device.

Log in to your “Samsung account.” You’ll be redirected to the “Home screen.” Choose “Unlock” from the menu. Enter your Samsung account passcode when prompted. Wait for a few minutes. This is how to unlock Android phone using Find My Mobile.

Way 7: Using ADB to Delete Password

You can also use ADB, a master code, to unlock any phone without data loss if you’ve enabled USB Debugging on your device. To use this method, you’ll first need to connect your locked phone to your computer via a USB cable. This method will only work temporarily, and you’ll need to reset your password again. Next, learn how to unlock phone without password through ADB:

Launch “Command Prompt” and the “ADB installation directory.” Type “adb shell rm /data/system/gesture.key.” Press “Enter.” This command will unlock phone without password.

Part 4: How to Prevent This From Happening Again?

If you’ve learned how to reaccess Android phones unlock above, you must also know how to prevent your phone from getting locked again. Here’s how to do that:

Enable Smart Lock on your Android phone.

Install and switch on the Find My Device remote location tracking app.

Copy your password and save it in a safe place.

Use a strong but easy passcode.

Remember to bookmark this article.

Use Tenorshare 4uKey for Android for positive and permanent results.

Part 5: To Sum Up

If you’ve forgotten the password to unlock phones, read the above article to choose the master code to unlock any phone. However, the best and most effective method to bypass the lock screen password is Tenorshare 4uKey for Android. In addition to removing any lock screen, it can also bypass FRP. Moreover, it is user-friendly and can safely remove the screen lock for numerous Android devices.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals