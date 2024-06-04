How to Stop iOS 17.5.1 Battery Drain

Battery drain is a common issue faced by iPhone users, especially after updating to a new iOS version like 17.5.1. If you find your device’s battery life deteriorating faster than usual, don’t worry. There are several effective steps you can take to mitigate the problem and extend your iPhone’s battery life. This guide will walk you through the process of updating apps, managing unused apps, adjusting settings, and turning off unnecessary features to optimize your device’s battery performance.

Keeping Third-Party Apps Up-to-Date

One of the first steps in addressing battery drain is to ensure that all your third-party apps are up-to-date. App developers frequently release updates to improve compatibility with the latest iOS versions, fix bugs, and optimize performance. Outdated apps can cause inefficiencies and consume more power than necessary, leading to faster battery drain. For example, an outdated social media app might run background processes inefficiently, constantly refreshing data even when not in use.

To update your apps, open the App Store, tap on your profile icon in the top right corner, and scroll down to see a list of available updates. Tap “Update All” to install the latest versions of all your apps at once, or update them individually as needed. By keeping your apps updated, you minimize the risk of battery-draining bugs and ensure that they run smoothly on iOS 17.5.1.

Removing Unused Apps

Over time, you may accumulate apps on your iPhone that you no longer use regularly. These unused apps can still consume system resources in the background, contributing to battery drain. To optimize your device’s performance, it’s a good idea to periodically review your app list and remove any that you don’t need.

To delete an app, touch and hold its icon on the home screen until it starts wiggling. Tap the “X” button that appears in the top left corner of the app icon, then confirm the deletion. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, select an app, and tap “Delete App.” By removing unused apps, you free up storage space and reduce the strain on your device’s resources, ultimately helping to extend battery life.

Disabling Battery-Draining Features

iOS 17.5.1 comes with several features that can significantly impact battery life when enabled. Two notable examples are the Journal app and the Significant Locations feature.

The Journal app is designed to help you record and organize your thoughts, but it can be a significant battery drainer due to its background data fetching. If you don’t use this app frequently, consider disabling its features or deleting it altogether. This will prevent the app from continuously updating and syncing data in the background, saving a considerable amount of battery life.

Significant Locations is another feature that can take a toll on your battery. When enabled, it tracks your movements to provide location-based suggestions and services. While this can be useful, it requires your iPhone to constantly monitor and record your location, which consumes battery power. To disable Significant Locations:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services

Scroll down and tap “System Services”

Toggle off “Significant Locations”

By turning off this feature, you prevent your device from continuously tracking your location, thereby conserving battery life.

Adjusting Settings for Improved Battery Life

In addition to disabling specific features, you can also adjust various settings on your iPhone to optimize battery performance. Two areas to focus on are the Product Improvement settings and the Always On Display.

Apple collects analytics data to improve its products and services, but this process can consume battery power. To disable these settings:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements

Turn off options like “Share iPhone Analytics” and “Improve Siri & Dictation”

By stopping your device from sending data to Apple, you can save battery life without significantly impacting your user experience.

The Always On Display is a convenient feature that allows you to see important information at a glance, but it can also contribute to battery drain. To extend your battery life, consider turning off the “Show Wallpaper” option:

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On Display

Toggle off “Show Wallpaper”

This simple adjustment can make a noticeable difference in your battery consumption while still allowing you to benefit from the Always On Display feature.

Managing Connectivity Features

Your iPhone’s connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi and Personal Hotspot, can also impact battery life when left on unnecessarily. Make it a habit to turn off these features when you don’t need them to prevent your device from constantly searching for connections and consuming battery power.

To disable your Personal Hotspot:

Go to Settings > Personal Hotspot

Toggle off “Allow Others to Join”

To turn off Wi-Fi:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi

Toggle off “Wi-Fi”

By managing these connectivity features, you can significantly reduce battery drain and extend your iPhone’s battery life.

Implementing these strategies can effectively reduce battery consumption and improve the overall longevity of your iPhone’s battery on iOS 17.5.1. Each adjustment targets a specific area of your device’s functionality, and when combined, they contribute to a more efficient and longer-lasting battery performance. By keeping your apps updated, removing unused ones, disabling battery-draining features, adjusting settings, and managing connectivity, you can optimize your iPhone’s battery life and enjoy a seamless user experience on iOS 17.5.1.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceFocus



