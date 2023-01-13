How to record a screen on a Mac

If you’re new to Mac and struggling to find out how to screen record, don’t worry; it’s pretty easy.

Unlike the iPhone, which has a dedicated option in the control center for screen recording, the same isn’t true for the Mac. Most new Mac users who migrated from a different operating system, such as Windows or Linux, find it difficult to locate the “Screen recording” option.

But in actuality, you can record your screen by pressing a combination of keys on your keyboard, using QuickTime Player, and more. Because there are numerous ways to screen record on a Mac, we’ll walk you through the process step by step.

A Brief Overview of Screen Recording and Its uses

Screen recording has become an important tool for both personal and professional use. For example, if you’re having a meeting with your clients and you want to remember the conversation at a later time to properly and completely execute the project, you can

record the meeting with their consent.

Though recording a meeting with an external camera wouldn’t be convenient, using a screen recording program not only retains the full video quality, it also captures the audio and the video without any failure.

The screen recording feature also helps in recording a workflow, ideas, and so much more. For most, this is a vital tool they need on their devices.

Now, we’ll show you exactly how to do screen recording on a Mac, as there are several methods to do it.

How to screen record on a Mac with a built-in screen recording feature

There are a total of three ways you can actually screen record on your Mac. You can press a combination of keys to open the screen recording window, use QuickTime Player, or use the Screenshot tool in Launchpad.

Let me show you step-by-step how to access each one of them and screen record. Also, I’ll show the pros and cons of each method.

1. Open Screen Recording Using the Keyboard

The easiest way to access the screen recording tool is by pressing CMD + SHIFT + 5 keys on your keyboard. This will open the screen recording and screenshotting options menu, allowing you to capture a screenshot or record your Mac’s screen.

Using the shortcut, you can choose if you want to record a portion of the screen or the entire screen.

Pros: Easy to access

Cons: Can’t record multi-screen

2. Use Quicktime Player

Another method to open the screen recording tool is using the QuickTime Player, though unlike using the shortcut keyboard keys, this involves a few extra steps.

Here’s how to screen record using QuickTime Player:

Step 1. Open “Launchpad.”

Step 2. Click on “Search” and then search for “QuickTime Player.”

Step 3. Open “QuickTime Player” from the results.

Step 4. Click on “File” and then select “New Screen Recording.”

Step 5. If you want to record only a portion, select the option “Record Selected Portion” or select “Record Entire Screen.”

Step 6. Once selected, click on the “Record” button.

This is another way of recording the screen, but the screen recording tool is the same. But this step can be most useful for users who use QuickTime Player for various other purposes. On the other hand, this can be a little inconvenient compared to using the keyboard shortcut keys.

Also, as a side note, you can also access QuickTime Player by opening Spotlight and then searching for it, which is a little more convenient than opening it using Launchpad.

Pros: Easy access to other QuickTime Player’s Tools

Cons: Inconvenient and can’t record multi-screen

3. Open Screenshot to Record the Screen

The Screenshot tool is another way to record a screen on a Mac. Here’s how to open it and then screen record.

Step 1. Open “Launchpad.”

Step 2. Locate and open the “Other” folder.

Step 3. Now, locate “Screenshot” and then open it.

Step 4. Select if you want to record a portion of the window or the whole screen.

Step 5. Press “Record” to start the recording.

The screen recording tool is the same, but this is another way to open the screen recording menu to record your Mac’s screen.

Pros: Best for not-so-tech-savvy users

Cons: Inconvenient for tech-savvy users and can’t record multi-screen

Know more about what Screenshot can do on the official page – https://support.apple.com/en-hk/guide/mac-help/mh26782/mac

What Software to Use for Screen Recording

If you’ve noticed with Mac’s screen recording tool, there aren’t a lot of tools available, and though it’s convenient, it lacks a lot of features.

This is why you should always use a trusted third-party tool. EaseUS RecExperts is a screen recording program that can record your screen with and without audio, take screenshots, record your webcam, edit your recordings, and much more.

You can also use EaseUS RecExperts to automate screen recording and the webcam at specific times. Also, it has a very easy to use interface which is perfect for users of all ages.

EaseUS RecExperts is available for Mac as well as Windows.

Pros: provide more advanced functions, as well as customize choices like editing, gameplay recording and multi-screen recording is supported.

Cons: there is probably a cost for such tools

And here is a list of Top screen-recording tools. You can take a look.

Troubleshooting Tips for Screen Recording on a Mac

Here are a few things to keep in mind before you actually start recording on your Mac.

Select the correct audio input: Before you start recording, decide if you want audio and want to record yourself speaking. If yes, open the recording tool, click on “Options,” and select the audio input source. If you’re using a dedicated microphone, select the microphone as the audio input source, or if you just want the Mac’s in-built microphone to record, select it in the “Options” menu and then start recording.

Select where you want the recording to be saved: Again, click on “Options” and select where you want your recordings to be saved. If you want them to be saved in a specific folder, click on “Other Locations” and then select the folder you want to save your recordings in.

Close all background applications: Make sure to close all applications that are running in the background. Or you can also open a new desktop, move the application that you want to record to the new desktop, and then start screen recording.

Mute the audio: If you want to record only your screen and don’t want anything else, make sure to select “No audio” inside the “Options” window. This will record only your screen, and you’ll avoid any background noise.

Conclusion

Screen recording helps refer back to an idea or a workflow at a later date and execute them properly. You can also use it to

record copyright-free content and distribute it to others for ideas, suggestions, and more.

But Mac’s in-built screen recording program will fail to record licensed content on platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime, and others, whereas EaseUS RecExperts will easily bypass the restriction and record licensed content. Get EaseUS RecExperts today and use it for all of your future screen recordings.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals