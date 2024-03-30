How to learn anything using 6 simple steps

Starting a journey to learn a new subject or skill can sometimes be quite daunting or even overwhelming, but you will be pleased to know almost any learning can be broken down into smaller stages. Enabling you to develop an expertise in any field using a six stage approach. You will be thankful to know that a clear roadmap exists to guide you from novice to master, and it’s rooted in a methodical approach devised by educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom. His framework, known as Bloom’s Taxonomy, outlines the cognitive stages of learning. By understanding and applying these stages, you can cultivate expertise in any discipline, whether you’re an aspiring chef, programmer, musician, or professional in any other field.

Building a Strong Foundation

The journey to expertise begins with a solid foundation of knowledge. In the first stage of Bloom’s Taxonomy, remembering, you absorb the essential facts and concepts of your field. For aspiring chefs, this involves memorizing recipes, while programmers must grasp the syntax of their chosen language. Musicians should know their scales and chords, and professionals in other fields must learn the key terminology and basic principles of their discipline. This foundational knowledge forms the bedrock of your expertise journey.

However, expertise goes beyond mere memorization. In the second stage, understanding, you move beyond rote learning to grasp the underlying principles. Challenge yourself with questions like “Why does this work?” Whether it’s understanding the science behind a cooking technique, the logic of a programming function, or the theory in a musical composition, knowing the ‘why’ enriches your mastery. This deeper understanding allows you to adapt and apply your knowledge in new situations.

Putting Knowledge into Practice

With a strong foundation in place, it’s time to put your knowledge into action. The third stage of Bloom’s Taxonomy, applying, is where you test your understanding through practical application. This might involve cooking meals, coding applications, performing music, or applying your knowledge in real-world scenarios. Application not only reinforces what you’ve learned but also embeds it into your skill set, making it a natural part of your expertise.

As you apply your knowledge, you’ll encounter challenges and complexities that require a deeper level of analysis. In the fourth stage, analyzing, you break down your subject matter to examine its components. A chef might explore how various cooking temperatures affect ingredients, while a programmer could dissect how different pieces of code interact to form a complete application. This analytical process helps you understand the intricacies of your field and develop problem-solving skills.

Learn Anything in 6 Simple Steps

To learn more about how you can harness these six steps check out the overview tutorial created by Giles Mcmullen.

Refining Your Skills

Expertise is not just about acquiring knowledge and skills; it’s also about continuously refining them. The fifth stage of Bloom’s Taxonomy, evaluating, involves critiquing your work objectively. Reflect on your outcomes to identify what worked and what didn’t. This evaluative process is crucial for honing your abilities and learning from your experiences. It allows you to identify areas for improvement and make adjustments to your approach.

Evaluation also involves seeking feedback from others, such as mentors, colleagues, or clients. Their perspectives can provide valuable insights and help you see your work from different angles. By incorporating feedback and continuously evaluating your performance, you can refine your skills and take your expertise to the next level.

Innovating and Creating

The ultimate mark of expertise is the ability to innovate and create something new. In the final stage of Bloom’s Taxonomy, creating, you apply your knowledge, skills, and insights to develop original ideas and solutions. This might involve creating a distinctive dish, an original software solution, a unique musical composition, or a groundbreaking approach in your field.

Creating something new requires a deep understanding of your field, as well as the ability to think critically and creatively. It involves synthesizing your knowledge and experiences to generate novel ideas and approaches. By engaging in the creative process, you not only demonstrate your expertise but also contribute to the advancement of your field.

Quick Reference Guide

It’s all about moving from the basics of just remembering facts to the more complex task of creating something new. Here’s a breakdown that explains each level in a more integrated manner:

Remembering is where we start. It’s the foundation of learning, where you focus on memorizing and recalling information. Think of it as the stage where you’re gathering the building blocks. You might memorize a list of terms or recall specific facts about a topic. It’s like preparing your toolkit before you start to build. Moving up, Understanding takes these facts and figures and asks you to make sense of them. At this level, you’re not just repeating information; you’re interpreting and summarizing it. Imagine reading a story and then explaining it in your own words, or seeing a diagram and describing what it means. It’s where you start seeing how your toolkit can be used. Applying is where things get practical. Here, you take what you know and apply it to new situations. It’s the “doing” stage. If you’ve learned a mathematical formula, now is the time to use it to solve problems. It’s about taking your toolkit and starting to build something according to instructions. Analyzing requires a deeper dive. This is where you break information into parts to see how they work together. Think of it like dissecting a machine to understand its components and how they contribute to the machine’s function. You’re not just building now; you’re designing, seeing how parts of your project fit together. Evaluating involves judgment. Here, you’re assessing information or the outcome of your work based on criteria and standards. You might argue for or against a particular viewpoint or critique a project’s merits. This stage is like reviewing your finished project, checking for quality, and deciding if it’s ready or needs improvement. Finally, Creating is the pinnacle. It’s about putting everything together to form something new or improve on existing ideas. Whether it’s writing a story, developing a new hypothesis, or designing an innovative product, this stage is where creativity comes into play. It’s where you take everything you’ve learned, all the tools and materials you’ve gathered, and build something uniquely yours.

Achieving expertise is a balance of foundational knowledge and advanced cognitive skills, such as analysis, evaluation, and creation. These higher-order skills are vital for critical thinking, navigating challenges, and driving innovation in your field. By progressing through Bloom’s six stages—remembering, understanding, applying, analyzing, evaluating, and creating—you build the competencies needed to excel.

Expertise is within your grasp if you approach your learning systematically. Each step of Bloom’s Taxonomy is a building block, leading you to the ultimate achievement of original contribution. Commit to this process, and watch as the expert within you emerges. With dedication, perseverance, and a methodical approach, you can master your field and make a lasting impact.



