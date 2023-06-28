How to fix the sound not working on your Mac or MacBook

If you are having an issue with the sound not working on your Mac or MacBook, this guide is designed to help you find out what is wrong with your device and get the sound working again.

If the sound on your Mac or MacBook has suddenly ceased functioning, leaving you in a deafening silence that feels all too uncomfortable, then you’ve found the right guide. As daunting as the issue may seem, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone. Countless users like yourself have encountered this problem, and, fortunately, solutions do exist.

Sound is a cornerstone of our digital interaction. Whether it’s to play music, watch videos, participate in a conference call, or receive those satisfying alert chimes — sound breathes life into our computing experience. So, when the sound fails to work, it can feel as though the magic of the Mac or MacBook is temporarily lost. It can be incredibly frustrating and disruptive. But, don’t worry! We are here to help guide you through this silent ordeal.

In this article, we’ll delve into a detailed step-by-step guide designed to help restore your auditory experience. We will journey through basic checks, such as volume settings, that you can perform in an instant, up to slightly more technical explorations into the system settings. These steps are generally simple, and you can perform them, regardless of your technical proficiency.

However, while we strive to make this guide accessible for all users, we acknowledge that some steps may seem a little overwhelming, especially if you’re not accustomed to troubleshooting your own tech issues. If you find yourself feeling uncertain or uncomfortable at any stage, it’s always best to consult with Apple Support or a certified professional. Apple’s technicians have the necessary training and tools to diagnose and rectify any sound issues your device may have.

But before you decide to reach out, why not take a look at the range of tips and solutions we have compiled for you? It’s entirely possible that you’ll find the answer to your problem in the sections that follow, helping you to restore your Mac or MacBook’s sound and return your digital world to its melodic norm. So, let’s delve into it and find the solution to your soundless predicament!

1. Check Volume and Mute Settings

This might seem too simple to mention, but sometimes the obvious is the easiest to overlook. Make sure the volume is turned up on your Mac and not muted.

Look for the volume icon in your menu bar at the top of the screen. Click on it and adjust the volume slider. Also, check whether the ‘Mute’ box is checked. If it is, uncheck it.

2. Check Output Selection

Sometimes, your Mac may have switched to an output device that you weren’t expecting (like external speakers or headphones).

Go to System Preferences > Sound. Click on the ‘Output’ tab. Here you should see a list of devices to send sound output to. Ensure that ‘Internal Speakers’ is selected.

3. Check Sound Settings in Apps

Individual apps on your Mac can also have their volume settings. If you can’t hear sound in a particular app, but it works elsewhere, check the sound settings within the app itself.

4. Restart your Mac

Often, simple issues can be fixed just by rebooting the system. If the problem persists, it’s time to dig a bit deeper.

5. Reset PRAM/NVRAM

Parameter RAM (PRAM) or Non-Volatile RAM (NVRAM) is a small amount of your computer’s memory that stores certain settings in a location that macOS can access quickly. Audio issues can sometimes occur due to issues with these settings.

Shut down your Mac. Press the power button, then immediately press and hold the option, command, P, and R keys together. Release the keys after about 20 seconds. Your Mac might appear to restart during this time. If your Mac plays a startup sound, you can release the keys after the second startup sound.

6. Reset the SMC (System Management Controller)

If resetting the PRAM/NVRAM doesn’t work, you could try resetting the SMC. This controls various hardware settings on your Mac.

Shut down your Mac. If you have a MacBook with a non-removable battery: Press and hold Shift + Control + Option + Power button simultaneously.

Release all keys at the same time, then turn on your Mac. If you have a Mac desktop or a MacBook with a removable battery: Unplug the power cable, wait 15 seconds, then plug it back in.

Wait another 5 seconds, then turn on your Mac.

7. Update macOS

Updating your Mac can also solve your problem. Apple frequently releases software updates that can fix potential issues with their systems.

Go to System Preferences > Software Update. If there is an update available, click on the ‘Update Now’ button.

8. Safe Mode

Boot your Mac in Safe Mode to check if the problem is due to a cached data issue or a problematic app.

Shut down your Mac. Press the power button, then immediately press and hold the shift key. Release the shift key when you see the login window.

Test your sound in Safe Mode. If it works, the problem might be due to a software conflict. Restart your Mac as usual to exit Safe Mode, then try to find and uninstall any recently installed applications.

9. Contact Apple Support

If none of the above steps work, it may be a more serious hardware issue that you can’t fix yourself. Contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store to get professional help.

Remember, it’s important not to open your Mac yourself if you’re not a trained professional, as it can void your warranty and potentially cause more damage. It’s better to leave advanced hardware fixes to the professionals.

These steps should help resolve most of the sound issues you might experience on your Mac. It’s always good to start from the basics before moving on to the more advanced steps, as the solution might be simpler than you think. If the problem persists, don’t hesitate to seek professional assistance. Good luck! We hope that you find out guide on how to fix the sound not working on the Mac useful. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Jaime Marrero



