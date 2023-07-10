How to fix and iPhone Stuck in SOS or emergency mode

This guide will show you how to fix an iPhone which is stuck in SOS or emergency mode. Unexpected problems with your iPhone can occur at any time, and one such problem is the iPhone getting stuck in SOS mode. SOS mode, which is part of the Emergency SOS feature in iPhone, allows users to quickly make a call to local emergency services. But when your iPhone gets stuck in this mode, it can be a frustrating experience. Thankfully, there are several troubleshooting methods that you can try. In this article, we will discuss step-by-step how to fix an iPhone stuck in SOS mode.

1. Put your iPhone into Airplane Mode

One of the quickest and easiest ways to fix an iPhone stuck in SOS or emergency mode is to quickly turn on and off Airplane Mode on your device. To do this open the Settings app on your iPhone and then toggle on and off Airplane mode at the top. The majority of the time this should fix the issue and reconnect your iPhone to your mobile carrier.

2. Force restart your iPhone

The simplest method to troubleshoot an iPhone stuck in SOS mode is to force restart it. This often solves temporary software glitches that may be causing the problem.

Here’s how to force restart different iPhone models:

For iPhone 8 or later:

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears, then release.

For iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus:

Press and hold both the Volume Down button and the Sleep/Wake button. When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons.

For iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, or iPhone SE (1st generation):

Press and hold both the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button. When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons.

If a force restart doesn’t resolve the issue, try the next method.

3. Check your SIM card

In some cases, the issue may stem from a problem with the SIM card. Removing and reinserting it can help.

Turn off your iPhone and locate the SIM tray. Use a paperclip or the SIM card removal tool that came with your iPhone to eject the SIM tray. Take out the SIM card, check for any visible signs of damage, and reinsert it. Turn your iPhone back on and check if the SOS mode has been resolved.

4. Update iOS software

Sometimes, software bugs can cause the iPhone to get stuck in SOS mode. Make sure that you have the latest iOS version installed.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap “Download and Install.”

5. Reset network settings

If the issue persists, you can try resetting your network settings. This action will delete all network settings on your iPhone, including Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings.

Go to Settings > General > Reset. Tap on “Reset Network Settings.” Enter your passcode and confirm your decision by tapping “Reset Network Settings” again.

6. Restore your iPhone Using iTunes or Finder or iCloud

As a last resort, you can restore your iPhone using iTunes (on a Windows PC or MacOS Mojave or earlier) or Finder (on MacOS Catalina or later). This should only be done if all other steps have failed, as it will erase all data on your iPhone. This can also be done direct from your device using iCloud.

Connect your iPhone to your computer and open iTunes or Finder. Select your iPhone when it appears. Click on “Restore iPhone…” and confirm your decision. Wait for the process to complete. Once done, you can set up your iPhone as new or restore it from a backup.

Remember to back up your iPhone data before performing a restore to prevent data loss.

Conclusion

Having your iPhone stuck in SOS mode can be frustrating, but these troubleshooting steps should help you get your phone back to normal. If none of these methods work, your iPhone may have a hardware issue. In that case, it would be best to get it checked at an Apple Store or by an authorized service provider. This guide was written using iOS 16.5.1 which is the current version of iOS at the time of writing. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find our guide on how to fix an iPhone stuck in SOS or Emergency mode helpful. If you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Apple



