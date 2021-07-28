How to factory reset your iPhone

If you would like to return your iPhone to its original settings then you can factory reset your iPhone. It is recommended that you take a backup of your device before you perform a reset.

There are a number of ways that you can factory reset your iPhone, you can completely reset the device. You can also reset individual settings like Network Settings, the keyboard and dictionary, the Home Screen layout and your location and privacy settings. You can also completely erase everything from your iPhone.

How do I return my iPhone to factory settings?

Once you have performed a backup of your device and signed out of iTunes and the App Store and the Find My app you can then perform a reset.

Go to Settings on your iPhone and then General and then Reset, there are a number of different options to choose from, these are explained below.

Reset All Setting

This will remove all of the settings from your device but not your data, this includes things like network settings, privacy settings, location settings and more.

Reset Network Settings

This option will remove you network and carrier settings from your device, it will not remove your data, you may want to do this if you are moving to a new carrier. It will also remove any VPN settings you have in place.

Reset Keyboard Dictionary

The Reset Keyboard Dictionary option will retore the dictionary to its original state, any words you have added to the dictionary will be removed.

Reset Home Screen Layout

The reset Home Screen Layout will put all of the standard apps back in their orginal location on the Home Screen.

Reset Location and Privacy

This settings will remove all of your location and privacy settings and put them back to the factory default on your iPhone.

How do I erase everything from my iPhone

This is different to performing a factory reset, this will remove everything from your device. It is a goos idea to do this if you are giving your iPhone to someone else. They will want to setup the device as a c0mpetely new iPhone.

In order to erase your iPhone you will first need to take a backup of your device, this can then be used to either restore the iPhone or to setup a new device.

If you intend to give the device to someone else then your should sign out of iTunes and your App Store accounts and turn of the Find My app before you factory reset your iPhone.

To completely erase your iPhone you need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you will then be asked enter your passcode, and click Erase Now.

You will be given the choice to either Back Up Then Erase or Erase Now, click the option you want and the process will be started. It will take a few minutes for the device to be completely erase. The iPhone can now be setup as a completely new iPhone.

We hope you find this guide helpful in performing a factory reset on your iPhone, if you have any questions please leave a comment below. You can find out more details about factory resetting your device over at Apple’s website.

