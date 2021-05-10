How to drill a hole in the Apple Airtag (Video)

Apple recently launched their new Apple AirTag tracking devices, in order to use the device as a key chain you need to purchase either an Apple accessory or a third party accessory.

Some people have worked out that you can actually drill a hole in the AirTag and it will still function, this allows you then to attach it to any key chain.

The video below from Unbox Therapy shows us how you can drill a hole in the AirTag, it can apparently only be done in a specific place without damaging it, lets find out how it works.

As we can see from the video it appears to be quite easy to drill a hole in the device, as long as you do it on the correct spot. Of course if you do decide to drill a hole in the Apple AirTag then it will obviously invalidate your warranty.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

