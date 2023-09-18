How to create emails in Gmail with Google Bard

This guide will show you how to create emails in Gmail using Gopgole Bard. Google Bard is a large language model (LLM) from Google AI, trained on a massive dataset of text and code. Bard can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

One of the things that Bard can do is help you write emails in Gmail. You can use Bard to generate new email drafts, or to refine existing drafts. Bard can also help you to write emails in different tones and styles, such as formal, informal, friendly, or professional.

To use Bard to write emails in Gmail, you can follow these steps:

Open Gmail and compose a new email.

In the bottom left corner of the compose window, click the Help me write button (pencil icon).

Enter a prompt that describes the email you want Bard to write. For example, you could enter a prompt like “Write a thank-you email to my colleague for helping me with the project,” or “Write a formal email to my manager requesting a vacation.”

Click the Create button.

Bard will generate a draft email based on your prompt. You can then review the draft and make any necessary edits.

Once you’re happy with the draft, click the Send button.

Here are some tips for writing effective prompts for Bard:

Be as specific as possible in your prompt. The more information you give Bard, the better it will be able to generate a draft email that meets your needs.

Include the recipient’s name, the topic of the email, and the tone you want to convey in your prompt.

If you have any specific instructions for Bard, include them in your prompt as well. For example, you could tell Bard to include a certain piece of information in the email, or to write the email in a certain style.

Here are some examples of prompts that you can use to write different types of emails with Bard:

Thank-you email: “Write a thank-you email to my colleague for helping me with the project.”

Invitation email: “Write an invitation email to my friends for my birthday party.”

Apology email: “Write an apology email to my customer for the inconvenience.”

Sales email: “Write a sales email to a potential customer promoting my new product.”

Meeting request email: “Write a meeting request email to my team to schedule a meeting next week.”

In addition to generating new email drafts, Bard can also help you to refine existing drafts. To do this, simply copy and paste your existing draft into the prompt box and click the Create button. Bard will then generate a revised draft email that you can review and make any necessary edits to.

Bard can also help you to write emails in different tones and styles. To do this, simply include the desired tone or style in your prompt. For example, if you want Bard to write an email in a formal tone, you could include the phrase “formal tone” in your prompt.

Here are some examples of prompts that you can use to write emails in different tones and styles:

Formal email: “Write a formal email to my manager requesting a vacation.”

Informal email: “Write an informal email to my friend to catch up.”

Friendly email: “Write a friendly email to my customer to thank them for their business.”

Professional email: “Write a professional email to a potential employer introducing myself.”

Overall, Bard is a powerful tool that can help you to write emails in Gmail more efficiently and effectively. By following the tips above, you can use Bard to generate new email drafts, refine existing drafts, and write emails in different tones and styles.

Here are some additional tips for using Bard to write emails in Gmail:

If you’re not satisfied with the first draft that Bard generates, don’t be afraid to click the Recreate button and have Bard generate another draft. You can also click the Refine button to make changes to the existing draft.

You can use Bard to write different sections of your email, such as the introduction, body, and conclusion. For example, you could start by asking Bard to write an introduction to a thank-you email, then fill in the rest of the email yourself.

You can also use Bard to generate email templates. For example, you could create a template for a sales email, then use Bard to personalize the template for each customer.

Here are some examples of how you can use Bard to write different types of emails:

Invitation email:

Prompt: Write an invitation email to my friends for my birthday party.

Generated draft:

Dear friends,

I’m excited to invite you to my birthday party on [date] at [time] at [location]. I’m turning [age] this year, and I’d love to celebrate with all of you.

We’ll have food, drinks, music, and dancing. I’m also planning some fun games and activities.

I know we’re all busy, but I hope you can make it. It’s going to be a great time!

Please RSVP to [email address] by [date] so I can get a headcount.

I can’t wait to see you all there!

Sincerely,

[Your name]

Meeting request email:

Prompt: Write a meeting request email to my team to schedule a meeting next week.

Generated draft:

Dear team,

I’m requesting a meeting next week to discuss the [project name] project. I’d like to go over our progress, identify any potential roadblocks, and discuss our plan for the next few weeks.

I’m available on [date] at [time] or [date] at [time]. Please let me know which time works best for everyone.

I’m looking forward to a productive meeting.

Sincerely,

[Your name]

These are just a few examples of how you can use Bard to write different types of emails in Gmail. With Bard’s help, you can write emails more efficiently and effectively, and communicate with your colleagues, customers, and friends more professionally. We hope that you find our guide on how to create emails in Gmail using Google Bard helpful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa



