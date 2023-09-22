We previously showed you how to create a budget using ChatGPT, this guide will show you how to create a budget with Google Bard. With the recent changes to Bard and its deeper integration with Google Apps, there are now more things that you can do with Bard. Please note this is not financial advice, you should always consult a qualified financial professional for specific advice.

Creating a budget is an important step in managing your finances and achieving your financial goals. It helps you track your income and expenses, identify areas where you can save money, and make sure you’re not spending more than you earn.

Google Bard is a large language model that can be used for a variety of tasks, including financial planning. Bard can help you create a budget by answering your questions, generating reports, and providing recommendations.

To create a budget with Google Bard, follow these steps:

Gather your financial information. This includes your income and expenses for the past month or two. You can find this information on your bank statements, credit card statements, and pay stubs.

Create a new Google Sheet. Give your spreadsheet a name and create a new tab for each month of the year.

Enter your income at the top of each monthly tab. This includes your salary, wages, and any other sources of income.

List your expenses by category. Some common expense categories include housing, food, transportation, utilities, debt payments, and entertainment.

Total your income and expenses for each month. This will help you see how much money you’re spending each month and identify areas where you can cut back.

Set budget goals. What do you want to achieve with your budget? Do you want to save money for a down payment on a house? Pay off debt? Retire early? Once you know your goals, you can start to make changes to your budget to achieve them.

Review your budget regularly. Your budget is a living document, and you should review it regularly to make sure it’s still working for you. As your income and expenses change, you’ll need to adjust your budget accordingly.

Here are some specific ways you can use Google Bard to help you create a budget:

Ask Bard questions about budgeting. Bard can answer your questions about budgeting concepts, such as how to set financial goals, calculate your net income, and identify areas where you can save money.

Generate budget reports. Bard can generate reports that show you your income and expenses for a specific period of time. This can help you track your progress over time and identify areas where you can improve.

Get recommendations for improving your budget. Bard can analyze your budget and provide recommendations for how to save money and reach your financial goals.

Here is an example of how you can use Google Bard to create a budget:

Bard: Create a new Google Sheet and give it the name “My Budget.”

You: Okay, I created the Google Sheet.

Bard: Now, create a new tab for each month of the year.

You: I created the tabs.

Bard: Next, enter your income at the top of each monthly tab. This includes your salary, wages, and any other sources of income.

You: I entered my income.

Bard: Now, list your expenses by category. Some common expense categories include housing, food, transportation, utilities, debt payments, and entertainment.

You: I listed my expenses.

Bard: Great! Now, total your income and expenses for each month. This will help you see how much money you’re spending each month and identify areas where you can cut back.

You: I totaled my income and expenses.

Bard: Now, it’s time to set budget goals. What do you want to achieve with your budget? Do you want to save money for a down payment on a house? Pay off debt? Retire early? Once you know your goals, you can start to make changes to your budget to achieve them.

You: I want to save money for a down payment on a house.

Bard: Great! Now, I can help you identify areas where you can cut back on your spending. For example, if you’re eating out a lot, you could try cooking at home more often. Or, if you have a lot of unused subscriptions, you could cancel them.

You: Thanks for the help, Bard! I’m going to start making some changes to my budget today.

Google Bard is a powerful tool that can help you create a budget and achieve your financial goals. By following the steps above and using Bard to answer your questions, generate reports, and get recommendations, you can create a budget that works for you and helps you reach your financial dreams. You can also use it to help you create spreadsheets to help you plan your budget, savings and more. We hope that you found out guide on how to create a budget with the help of Google Bard useful. If you have any comments, tips or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya



