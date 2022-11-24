Honor 80 and 80 Pro smartphones unveiled

Honor has launched two new smartphones in China, the Honor 80 and 80 Pro, the handsets come at the same time as the new Honor Magic Vs and Honor MagicOS 7.0.

The Honor 80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 81 Gen 1 processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The 80 Pro smartphone comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device, there are dual selfie cameras. This includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the back of the handset, there is a 160-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, plus a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 4800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The Honor 80 has slightly different specifications, this handset features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 728G mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Honor 80 also has a range of high-end cameras, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel main camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, there is a 160-megapixel main camera, an 8 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena





