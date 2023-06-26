Geeky Gadgets

Honda ZR-V SUV starts at £39,495 OTR

Honda ZR-V SUV

The new Honda ZR-V SUV was unveiled last month and now Honda had revealed the pricing for this new SUV in the UK, it will start at £39,495 on the road and it will be available to order in the UK from the 4th of July 2023.

The £39,495 is for the Elegance trim, there is also a Sport model which will start at £41,095 and an Advance trim which is the top model, which will start at £42,895 on the road.

Honda has confirmed the pricing and specifications for its all-new electrified SUV – the ZR-V e:HEV – following the European launch in May.

Offering the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality and sporty driving experience, all grades of the ZR-V feature Honda’s award-winning e:HEV full hybrid system as standard – upgraded to increase power and responsiveness.

Starting with the well-equipped Elegance grade, this features 18-inch grey alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors,11 airbags, a rear-view camera, and an eight-speaker audio system. A nine-inch touchscreen display is available across the range, complete with Honda Connect, navigation, and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility, alongside a seven-inch digital instrument display behind the leather steering wheel.

You can find out more information about the new Honda ZR-V SUV over at the Honda website at the link below, from the 4th of July the car will be available to order in the UK.

Source Honda

