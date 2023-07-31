Honda e:Ny1 EV SUV starts at £44,995

Honda has revealed the pricing for its new Honda e:Ny1 EV SUV in the UK, the car will be available to order from October and it will retail for £44,995 on the road in the UK, this will include a 5-year guarantee and 5 years of servicing.

The new Honda EV SUV will come with a high-capacity battery and it will have a range of 256 miles on a single charge, you can see more details about the car below.

Starting at £44,995 OTR, Elegance grades come with a comprehensive specification that includes an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat finished in synthetic leather, heating functionality for both front passengers, auto dimming mirrors, dual zone air conditioning, a wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports, smart entry and push button start as well as power heated mirrors, sequential indicators, and privacy glass.

All models feature a large 15.1-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display that combine to offer an extensive suite of driving and infotainment features, including the presentation of advanced EV information, including energy use, and charging status, alongside Android Auto and wireless Apple Car Play.

You can find out more details about the new Honda e:Ny1 EV SUV over at Honda t the link below, the car will also come with 5 years of European roadside assistance included in the price as well.

Source Honda



