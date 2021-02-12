Hologate announces new plans for first large format Hologate World VR Arcade

Virtual reality arcade startup Hologate has announced new plans to create the first large format VR Arcade enabling visitors to enjoy highly immersive virtual reality activities. The new VR Arcade will be opening in Fürth close to Nuremberg and will provide the company with a “blueprint for further franchise locations looking for a modern entertainment facility to get people off their couches and back into their retail and hospitality locations.” Hologate is also previously stated that it wants its arcade hygiene standards to inspire confidence during these pandemic times.

The new VR Arcade will be approximately 1,200 m˛ area inside and will be named Hologate World and provide access to VR games, XR escape rooms, esports arena, and “several proprietary entertainment experiences that will be making their world premieres at the opening.” It will also feature a bar, lounge with food service, and both indoor and outdoor gathering areas.

” Post coronavirus, we must accept the reality that we will be unable to operate as we have before. Cleanliness and disinfection will have to become paramount to customer’s confidence in enjoying our attractions and location based entertainment. We must also ensure that standards are maintained by professionals and not left to the customer. Attendant run systems are at an advantage in regards to hygiene as they ensure that the public-accessed components are sanitized at at professional level. Virtual Reality headsets and accessories have always been the target and topic of hygiene conversations, so it’s more important than ever to make sure that you have proper cleaning procedures in place to ensure that your customers are not only protected but also have full trust in your facility and staff.”

Source : Road To VR : Hologate World

