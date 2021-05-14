Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard film trailer starring Ryan Reynolds

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer teasing the new upcoming film the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, with Richard E. Grant. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard movie is a sequel to the 2017 film The Hitman’s Bodyguard and has been directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O’Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy.

“Four years after the events of the original film, bodyguard Michael Bryce is on a company mandated sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid, the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid whom Bryce shares an uneasy friendship with, rescues him from an assassination attempt to rescue Darius. Due to his sabbatical, Bryce is not allowed to use firearms or lethal weapons of any kind and must use his wits and intelligence to save Darius and save the day.”

Source : Lionsgate

