Himiway to Release Limited Edition Ebikes in California and Florida – A Collaboration with Users

Sponsored:

Himiway is proud to announce the launch of its limited edition e-bikes in California and Florida, a collaboration between Himiway and its users.

With these two limited editions, Himiway is offering custom-designed e-bikes that feature advanced technology, a sleek design, and an unbeatable price. This is the perfect opportunity for riders in California and Florida to experience the latest in e-bike innovation.

So, today, we’ll take a closer look at the two special edition models of Himiway.

Himiway Launches Special Limited Edition E-bike Co-Created with California and Florida Users

Himiway is proud to be the first brand to offer a limited edition of electric bikes tailored to the home states of California and Florida. This special edition of e-bikes is the result of an exciting collaboration between Himiway and its users.

These two states received the most votes from Himiway owners, and Himiway also invited the users to collaborate with them in creating the designs for the limited edition e-bike.

This collaboration has allowed Himiway to create a product that meets the needs of its customers and provides them with an amazing experience. And, the incredible part is that the details on these limited e-bikes perfectly represent both the state, and capture both the land’s essence and the people living there. It is an exciting achievement and something to be proud of.

The two limited edition e-bikes offer a modern design, along with a powerful motor and extended range, making them ideal for riders looking for excellent performance.

However, we have already mentioned earlier that both these limited editions of Himiway E-Bike characterize California and Florida and are tied to their specific states.

Being amazing in design both e-bikes are different from each other. So let’s explore how these two bikes differ from each other and what their specialties are.

Himiway California: Co-Creation with California Users

California is a state that boasts iconic landmarks, beaches, and breathtaking sunsets. And California users helped co-create the design by voting to comment on which landmarks they would like to see in the limited edition e-bike.

Thus, Himiway has incorporated these special places and iconic parts into the California limited edition e-bike design to make it more personalized.

Inspired by the Southern California sky during sunset, the special edition of Himiway E-Bike for California features a stunning purplish gradient color touch where the colors become blue towards the handlebar and deep purple near the seat. It’s almost as if the paint job alone could tell a story.

But, this is not the end yet!

On the left side of the bike, you will get to see one of California’s most iconic sights which is the Golden Gate Bridge. Apart from this, the other side of this e-bike features the stunning sunset scene of Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

And on the top bar, you will see the stars from Hollywood’s Walk of Fame that adorn the bike’s design, with a bicycle placed in the center.

All these places have been one of the most sought-after tourist attractions for those visiting California for decades and deserved featured on this limited edition of the Himiway e-bike. It is a perfect representation of the state.

Himiway Florida: Co-Creation with Florida Users

Now, come to the Florida limited edition e-bike that incorporates an ocean color scheme representing the famous South Beach in Florida. In addition to this, to give a special touch of Florida to the bike the entire frame showcases alligators, the most popular Southernmost Point, and orange blossom.

As with the California limited edition e-bike, Florida users were also involved in the co-creation process through voting and comments.

Every inch of this Himiway fat tire electric bike is adorned with designs and details related to the state. Notable features include orange blossoms and palm trees, symbols of Florida’s beauty, in addition to historical and geographical elements.

Furthermore, the intricate waves and beach scene provide a reminder of the picturesque beaches that the state is known for.

For anyone from Florida or residing there, this electric bike is a must-have.

Now, let’s see which e-bike model this special edition variant is made from.

The Basis For The Special Limited Edition E-Bike: The Himiway Zebra

The Himiway Zebra, which is one of the best fat tire electric bikes, is the foundation for the special limited edition e-bikes. This means that you will get the same features and benefits of this bike in Himiway’s limited edition e-bikes.

So without further ado let’s see what Himiway Zebra has to offer you.

It is an all-terrain electric bike that features 26″ x 4″ inch kenda fat tires, a powerful 750W gear hub motor, and a 48V 20Ah Samsung /LG battery, making it an excellent choice for those who want to ride off-road, on the beach, or in the snow for longer timespan.

The fat tire provides upgraded grip, superior shock absorption ability, and a smoother ride which makes this electric bicycle perfect for any terrain and weather conditions.

Besides, with this bike, you can cover up to 60 to 80 miles on a single charge. The best part of this e-bike is that it has a sturdy and durable frame that is capable of carrying a weight of 400 lbs, which is perfect for both commuting and outdoor adventures.

Availability and Pricing of the Himiway Limited Edition E-Bike

When it comes to e-bikes, the name Himiway definitely comes to mind. With its high-quality and reliable e-bike models, Himiway has set its position very strongly in this industry.

Keeping with this trend, to go one step further and give some innovation to the customers, Himiway has come up with two limited editions for California and Florida. The special limited edition e-bikes will only have 100 units for each state, and each bike will cost $2299.

Now, you must be wondering when you will get this limited edition.

Well, the pre-sale for these e-bikes will begin on the 22nd of this month.

Some Popular Himiway E-Bikes

In addition to the limited edition e-bikes, Himiway offers some other amazing e-bikes also, such as the Himiway Cruiser. It is a fat tire long-range electric bike that features a 48V 17.5Ah Samsung/LG battery and a 750W motor.

The Himiway Cruiser is an affordable e-bike that is perfect for commuting on all terrain in any weather condition or for leisurely rides.

Another popular e-bike is the Himiway Cobra softail mountain bike. This bike comes with the biggest and most super fat tires of 26X4.8 inches in the US. Besides, it is equipped with a 750W gear hub motor and 48V 20A Samsung/LG Lithium-ion battery that ensures 80 miles per charge.

Conclusion

In the end, the Himiway limited edition e-bikes are a fantastic addition to the world of e-bikes.

Himiway has written its name in the history of e-biking with this incredible collaboration. Their commitment to meeting the needs of their users and providing them with an unforgettable experience is remarkable.

The collaboration with California and Florida users has made them not only innovative but also unique, appealing, and exciting, which gives a true representation of these two beautiful states and allows riders to enjoy the outdoors in style.

These e-bikes are based on the Himiway Zebra, which is a reliable and sturdy e-bike perfect for outdoor adventures.

With the pre-sale starting soon, be sure to check out Himiway’s limited edition e-bikes to find the perfect electric bike for your needs.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals