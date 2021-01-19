Patriot EP Series of High Endurance microSDHC and XC cards launched

Patriot has released their new EP Series of High Endurance microSDHC/XC cards this week, designed for video recording devices needing to operate under extreme weather conditions and harsh environments with outstanding reliability and durability, says Patriot. The EP series High Endurance microSDHC/XC cards can achieve a sustained 95 MB/s transfer for superior stability and playback of FHD or UHD videos. Now available at major retailers with 32 GB, 64 GB, & 128 GB capacities.

“The EP series High endurance microSDHC/XC cards are tested under rugged conditions, and their specifications have been reinforced, which include high levels of vibration, shock resistance, extreme temperatures, and endurance under a wide range of temperature fluctuations. These cards are also waterproof, dust resistant, and immune to X-ray radiation,” said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of Patriot Memory. “Patriot is dedicated to bringing a total solution with outstanding reliability for the professional user who needs to capture video in a variety of extreme environments, including security system cameras, dashcams, and home monitoring. These cards will work even if you are recording video in the arctic or desert.”

The new EP Series of High Endurance microSDHC/XC cards series fully support Class 10, V10/V30, and offers improved write speed reaching 30 MB/s.

Source : TPU

