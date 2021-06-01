Here is another look at the new Apple TV 4K

Apple recently launched their new Apple TV 4K, the device comes with an updated Apple TV remote and we have already seen a number of videos of the device.

Now we get to have another look at the latest Apple TV in a video from UrAvgConsumer, we get to have a good look at the device and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the design of the actual Apple TV box is pretty much the same as the last model, the main design change with this new model is the newly designed remote.

There are two different versions of the new Apple TV available, one with 32GB of storage and one with 64GB of storage. The 32GB model retails for $179 and the 64GB model for $199.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

