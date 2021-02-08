Here is another look at the iOS 14.5 beta 1 re-release (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 1 last we, we had two versions of the software and now we get to have another look at the new beta.

The updated version of iOS 14.5 beta 1 comes with a range of new features, some bug fixes and performance improvements. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some more new features in this re-released beta.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the new beta of iOS 14.5, the major one is the new privacy changes for apps which are designed to give you more protection and let you know when an app is tracking you.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time in March, as soon as we get some more details on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals