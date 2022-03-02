Here is another look at iOS 15.4 beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 8.5 beta 5, macOS 12.3 beta 5, tvOS 15.4 beta 5, HomePodOS 15.4 beta 5 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5.

This new release of Apple’s iOS 15.4 beta 5 is now available for both developers and also public beta testers to try out.

The software brings a range of new features to the iPhone, we can see some of this in the video below from Brandon Butch.

This update added support for face masks with Face ID. You will be able to unlock your iPhone with FaceID when you are wearing a Face Mask, these features will be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones.

It also brings a range of new Emoji with 14 new characters and a total of 37 new Emoji, and the iPad will get the new Universal Control feature along with the Mac.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 15.4 this month, there are rumors that it will be released next week after Apple’s rumored press event.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March for the iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air, and a new MacBook Pro. The software updates may land sometime next week and are expected to include iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePodOS 15.4.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals