Here is another look at iOS 13.4 beta 4 (Video)

Apple released their fourth beta of iOS 13.4 last week, we have already has a look at the OS and now we have another video which gives us some ore information on the new iOS software.

The latest beta of iOS 13.4 brings a range of new features to the iPhone, there is also an iPad version, iPadOS 13.4. A new video from Zollotech which you can see below gives us more information on the OS.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 13.4 to land soon, it could possibly land this week or we may see another beta this week and then the final release next week, as soon as we get some more information on when it will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

