Here is another look at iOS 13.4 beta 2 (Video)

Apple released their iOS 13.4 beta 2 software and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2 last week to both developers and public beta testers.

We got to have a look at the software and some of its features when it was released last week and now we have a new video from Zollotech which gives us another look at the new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a couple of new changes and features in the latest beta of iOS, we also heard last week about some of the new features coming in iOS 13.4.

This includes a nw CarKey feature which will apparently work with NFC enabled cars and will allow you to lock and unlock your car with your iPhone and also start your car with your iPhone.

You will also be able to send a digital CarKey to someone via the Apple Messages app on your iPhone, this feature is expected to be made available when iOS 13.4 land. The software is expected to be released some time in March.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

