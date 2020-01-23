Geeky Gadgets

Here is another leaked Huawei P40 Pro press render

Huawei P40 Pro

We have already see some photos of the new Huawei P40 Pro and now we have another leaked press render of the handset.

The picture above which shows a light green version of the Huawei P40 Pro was posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The handset will come with a 6.2 inch or 6.2 inch display and the device is also rumored to feature a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 camera as the main camera.

As we can see from the picture the handset appears to have a total of four rear cameras and a flash, those are the only details we know about the handset so far.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Huawei P40 Pro smartphone, including a full list of specifications and a launch date, we will let you know.

