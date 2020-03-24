Hennessey Performance shows off twin-turbo Corvette C8

The guys over at Hennessey Performance promised last year that they would be strapping turbochargers to the brand-new 2020 C8 Corvette. It didn’t take long after the team got their hands on one of the cars to make good on its promise. Today they’ve published a video that shows the twin-turbo C8 Corvette in dyno testing.

Hennessey Performance says that the car was tuned using the stock ECU to produce 5 psi of boost. The boost produces 643 rear-wheel horsepower and 570 pound-foot of torque at the wheels. The stock C8 Corvette produced 466 rear wheel horsepower and 451 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.

That makes for a very healthy 177 wheel horsepower gain with a gain of 119 pounds-feet of torque over stock. The car also sounds fantastic.

