Hennessey H850 comes with 838 horsepower

Hennessey has taken the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and turned it into the Hennessey H850 and the car comes with 850 PS or 838 horsepower, this is up significantly from the 493 horsepower on the standard car.

The car also comes with 650 lb-0ft of torque and the car gets a range of other upgrades over the standard Ford Mustang Dark Horse, this includes, new wheels, improved suspension, carbon fiber aero, and more.

To complement its potent powerplant, the Hennessey ‘H850’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse is visually enhanced with a stylish carbon-fiber front splitter, carbon-fiber side skirts, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Completing the exterior cosmetic enhancements are a set of stunning forged aluminum alloy wheels. Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints are fitted to the seats, while Hennessey’s badging and script adorn the quarter panels and rear fascia. Unique ‘Heritage’ graphics are optional.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “Our supercharged Mustang builds have continually been customer favorites over the years, and Ford’s improved S650 platform will prove to be its most capable. Without question, our supercharged 850 horsepower Dark Horse model will be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road — sure to turn heads with its distinctive supercharger wail and exhaust note.”

You can find out more details about the Hennessey H850 over at Hennessey Performance at the link below, the upgrades come with a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Hennessey



