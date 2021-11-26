Nudge Tags help prevent food waste in your fridge

If like me sometimes forget the expiry dates of food in your fridge, or leave leftover previously cooked food in your fridge a little too long, you may be interested in a new tag system called Nudge, specifically designed to help prevent food waste in your fridge. “The Nudge Tag, is an efficient system to take your intention and physically attach it to the target food item using a low cost Smart Tag. You don’t have to remember multiple dates and the information needed to change the behavior is close to the action.” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates).

The PUCK acts as an interactive Hub helping prevent food waste

– It takes inputs on timeline from you for food items.

– Keeps the data among the Tags in Sync, via Bluetooth.

– Updates the data on secure cloud, via Wi-Fi.

– Senses the refrigerator door opening and triggers the Tags to glow.

– Provides summary information when the door is closed.

“Everyday, over 800 million people sleep hungry in the world. In the US alone, 40 Million tons of food is wasted every year. The Nudge Tag eco-system intends to build a bridge between these two worlds using the power of Technology and Connectivity. The campaign is not raising funds for charity and/or donation. It intends to help you save money and stop food wastage. An average family in USA loses food worth $1500 every year. That’s $120 per month! Groceries bought but never used. Leftovers stored but forgotten about. Food deliveries ordered “to be consumed later”.

Assuming that the Nudge Tags funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Nudge Tags prevent food waste project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the prevent food waste, jump over to the official Nudge Tags crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals