Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X|S upgrade tested

Even though a sequel to the hugely popular and innovative Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is currently being created by the development team at Ninja Theory. This month Ninja Theory unexpectedly released a new Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X|S upgrade for the game, making it free to all existing Hellblade owners on Xbox Series X|S, and also available via Xbox Game Pass. Allowing gamers to use the extra power of the latest generation Xbox consoles to enjoy the Norse mythology adventure.

“Winner of 5 BAFTA Games Awards , relive Senua’s journey in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and experience her world through new eyes. Enriched visuals with DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more. Available now on Xbox Series X|S.”

“We’re proud to present an all-new update for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, leveraging the power of the Xbox Series S and Series X. With three graphics modes you can pick your preference of frame rate, resolution, or visual fidelity, along with upgraded materials, particles and LOD (Level of Detail). We’ve also included the feature most requested by our community: chapter select! Now you can replay your favourite moments from Senua’s journey to Helheim, and make sure you track down every last lorestone.”

If you are wondering what performance tweaks and enhancements you can expect when playing Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice on the Xbox series X and Xbox series S check out the video created by the team over at Digital Foundry.

“Set in the late 8th century, the game starts with Senua (Melina Juergens), a Pict warrior from Orkney arriving at the border of Helheim in a quest to save the soul of her dead lover, Dillion (Oliver Walker), from the goddess Hela.[8] Senua believes she suffers from a curse that causes her to hear the voices of spirits, referred to as “Furies”, in her head, the most notable of which is the Narrator (Chipo Chung), who is aware of the player’s presence and often breaks the fourth wall by talking to them directly. She is followed by the Darkness (Steven Hartley), a dark entity at the core of the curse.”

Source : Digital Foundry

