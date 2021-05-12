Bose hearing aid FDA-approved

Bose has launched a new hearing aid this week called the SoundControl, which has been FDA-approved and doesn’t require you to visit a doctor to purchase. Bose will start selling SoundControl in Massachusetts, Montana, the Carolinas and Texas on May 18th prices at $850 and will be making it available in other states over the coming months.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bose has created a companion application for the hearing aid enabling users to fit, program, and control a SoundControl Hearing Aid for clinically proven, audiologist-quality results, without the need for a doctors visit, hearing test, or prescription. SoundControl Hearing Aids come with a 90-day risk-free trial, dedicated product support, and are available at a fraction of the cost of most conventional hearing aids and will be available to purchase directly from Bose.

“In the United States alone, approximately 48 million people suffer from some degree of hearing loss that interferes with their life. But the cost and complexity of treatment have become major barriers to getting help,” said Brian Maguire, category director of Bose Hear. “The Bose Hear app lets owners set up and customize their SoundControl Hearing Aids from home — in less than an hour — to reconnect with the moments that matter. That’s an amazing advancement the industry has been missing and nothing short of a breakthrough.”

Source : Bose

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals