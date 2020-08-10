Unique IRIS Flow headphones help you “find your flow”

The IRIS Flow headphones have been created to provide immersive audio as well as scientifically proven to enhance mental well-being thanks to their design. Using premium materials the headphones offer “incredible comfort” say it’s creators while simultaneously activating your brain to help you find your flow. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“IRIS is a revolutionary audio technology which places the human brain at the centre of the listening experience. Our patented IRIS algorithm re-synthesises the spatial information lost in digital recordings whilst elevating the details lost in digital compression and presenting audio to you as you would experience it in the live environment, crucially important in how you process audio, because your brain is more active in this setting.”

Early bird pledges are now available at a 26% discount and start from £279 with worldwide delivery expected to start during October 2020.

“IRIS Flow Headphones provide a revolutionary new audio experience. IRIS Flow Headphones are built with IRIS technology, which is scientifically proven to enable flow state, a neurological mindset of simultaneous focus, and relaxation. Experience rich, immersive sound which enables you to be fully focussed on your tasks and enables you to be your best.”

Source : Indiegogo

