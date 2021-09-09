HBO Max coming to Europe October 26th

HBO has announced that they are launching HBO Max in Europe in October, it will be available in some European countries from the 26th of October.

The service will land in six countries in Europe first, these are Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, it will then be headed to another 14 in 2022.

HBO Max will offer a world of high-quality entertainment from WarnerMedia’s beloved content brands, including Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network, as well as award-winning U.S. and international Max Originals, all in one place for the first time in Europe.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” added Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

You can find out more details about HBO Max over at HBO at the link below, it does not look like it is coming to the UK, this is probably because current HBO content is available with Sky in the UK.

Source HBO

