HASHWallet hardware wallet with e-ink screen from $167

HASHWallet has been specifically designed to help keep your major crypto currencies safe and secure. Featuring a large e-ink screen the HASHWallet hardware wallet offers users an advanced biometric reader and a new recovery process based in two secure elements.

The HASHWallet hardware wallet supports all the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Ripple… and any ERC-20 token. Launched by Indiegogo this month early bird pledges are available offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price with worldwide delivery expected to take place during December 2020. Pledges start from $167 or £135, watch the overview video below to learnmore about the hardware wallet’s features.

“HASHWallet is a new hardware wallet in the shape of a convenient Smart Card that provides full control over your crypto-assets and operations. Thanks to its innovative key generation and recovery system, you will always be safe from any attack. Forget about endless lists of words in a piece of paper. HASHWallet regenerates public and private keys based on a combination of two secure elements: Recovery Key and Recovery Seed, both generated during the device initialization and stored separately.”

“HASHWallet is based on an innovative technology deployed on a smart card that allows the user to authenticate or sign any transaction, in a secure environment that avoids any risk of impersonation and fraud. HASHWallet complies with the security philosophy “What You See Is What You Sign”, since the user visualizes and confirms his operations through a large e-ink screen, avoiding impersonation and fraud. Say goodbye to the so-called “Man In The Middle” attack.”

Source : Indiegogo

