HaptX Haptic Gloves G1 from $4,500

If you are searching for a way to enjoy additional immersion when using augmented reality or virtual reality experiences. You may be interested to know that HaptX is now taking pre-orders for its latest generation of haptic gloves. The G1 haptic gloves are available to pre-order in pairs individually priced at $5,495 or in sets of four or more pairs priced at $4,500 a pair depending on your needs.

A HaptX Haptic Gloves Software Development Kit is available providing developers with everything they need to bring realistic touch to the applications. The HaptX SDK is optimized for enterprise and industrial uses and features essential plugins for Unreal Engine and Unity, as well as a C++ API.

New features rolled out in the latest generation of SDK include advanced vibrotactile feedback for simulation of microscale surface textures; a ROS node that enables telerobotics operators to connect HaptX Gloves G1 to remote robots for natural, accurate control of robotic end effectors; and a “ground-breaking” haptic multiplayer feature, enabling multiple users to work in the same virtual environment and feel the same objects, regardless of physical location.

HaptX Haptic Gloves

“With HaptX Gloves G1, we’re making it possible for all organizations to leverage our lifelike haptics,” said Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO of HaptX. “Touch is the cornerstone of the next generation of human-machine interface technologies, and the opportunities are endless.” HaptX Gloves G1 leverages advances in materials science and the latest manufacturing techniques to deliver the first haptic gloves that fit like a conventional glove.

“The Gloves’ digits, palm, and wrist are soft and flexible for uninhibited dexterity and comfort. Available in four sizes (Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large), these Gloves offer the best fit and performance for all adult hands. Inside the Gloves are hundreds of microfluidic actuators that physically displace your skin, so when you touch and interact with virtual objects, the objects feel real.”

Source : HaptX



