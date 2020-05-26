Feelbelt VR haptic feedback for gaming and music

Virtual reality gamers or those looking for more immersion while listening to music or playing games, may be interested in a new haptic feedback system that can be used with or without VR to enhance your gaming, movies and audio experiences.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Feelbelt haptic wearable which is launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal.

Early bird pledges are available from €219, $237 or roughly £196 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place sometime around September 2020 if all goes to plan.

“We designed Feelbelt for gamers, music & movie lovers and made it compatible with any source of sound of your choice – be it PlayStation, your Apple device, or VIVE. If you share our love for high-tech audio you’ll not want to miss this. A full range of haptic feedback will cover every aspect of the action. Where available, you can also use directional and distance based sound. Feel and hear exactly where your opponents are, every step, shot, and explosion.”

“Let Feelbelt bring you to a brand new virtual world, and ensure the ultimate fun whether that’s in an FPS (first person shooter), RTS (real time strategy) or any other of your favorite gaming genres. VR bringing you the on-screen life in its full three dimensional glory are great. But what about the sound? Add a new, captivating dimension to your experience and perceive, sense, and enjoy your favorite games and movies in a new, and more intense way.”

Source : Kickstarter

