Route Werks Handlebar Bag offers a minimal, modern bicycle bag

The design team at Route Werks have created a modern handlebar bag that allows you to keep your gadgets protected and close at hand while riding your bike. The Handlebar Bag features an integrated, customizable dashboard to mount all of your favorite devices including smartphone mounts and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $127 or £98, offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the Handlebar Bag Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Handlebar Bag project view the promotional video below.

“We’ve designed our bag for quick, one-handed access and with thoughtful, flexible storage to suit every style of riding. Our minimal and unobtrusive bike mount features an easy on/off latch, and an integrated shoulder strap allows you to take the bag along on every adventure, on or off the bike.”

“Two M5 Accessory Mounts on either side of the bag allow you to further free up space on your handlebars. Carry bar-mounted accessories directly on the bag or on a machined aluminum Handlebar Stub. Add a light, a bell, or both, and still have plenty of room to use your handlebar as it was intended.”

The project is now in its final stages of refinement and production tooling and has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers still 16 days remaining. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Handlebar Bag crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

