Hand of Merlin turn-based rogue-lite RPG launches into Steam Early Access May 11th

Indie games development company Versus Evil,have this week announced the launch of its new turn-based rogue-lite RPG game via Steam Early Access on May 11th 2021. The Hand of Merlin is a turn-based RPG in which Arthurian legend clashes with cosmic horror. “Recruit a company of up to three mortal heroes and guide them in spirit on a desperate journey from Albion to Jerusalem. Explore a richly-imagined medieval setting on the brink of apocalypse. Trade with merchants, improve your heroes and unearth ancient relics. Search for the lost fragments of your soul, scattered across the multiverse – and save as many worlds as you can. Master the tactics of squad-based and turn-based combat to conquer both human and demonic foes.”

“As you jump from one parallel dimension to the next, history is reshaped. Different kings rule the land, changing the encounters, characters, and events. No two worlds are ever quite the same, and each journey will be unique. And should your heroes fall, remember: defeat is not the end, only a new beginning.”

“Seek out towns to improve your arms and armor, or stumble upon hermit artisans in the wild. With every day that passes, the world plunges deeper into darkness, and you will need all the equipment gold can buy.”

Source : Steam

