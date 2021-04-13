HaloFalls combines a mood light, indoor water feature and speaker for relaxation

HaloFalls is a unique combination of a Bluetooth speaker, light and indoor waterfall that allows you to create the perfect mood for relaxation in your home or office. Thanks to over 250 backers the project is already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $60,000 with still 29 days remaining. Created by Trephei Ventures based in Australia the HaloFalls has been created to provide you with a unique mini waterfall and mood lamp with integrated Bluetooth speaker, bringing a “symphony of nature” whenever you place it.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $244 or £181 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HaloFalls campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the HaloFalls Bluetooth speaker and light project play the promotional video below.

“Designed to create an oasis of calm wherever it is kept, HaloFalls is a one-of-its-kind indoor water fountain that recreates the recuperative sounds of nature in a beautiful package. HaloFalls is sonically engineered to create the healing sounds of water right beside you.”

“We created HaloFalls because all other products fell short in some way. Sure, you can pay premium prices and get a nice mood lamp. You can spend hundreds on a quality Bluetooth speaker. You can even get a gorgeous indoor waterfall. HaloFalls combines all three in a beautiful package, so you don’t have to choose.”

“The gentle sound of flowing water can be a meditative experience, resulting in a happier, healthier, calmer state of mind. In fact, the mere sight and sound of water can induce a flood of neurochemicals promoting wellness and increased blood flow to the brain.”

