Half-Life Alyx supported VR headsets

As well as making available a couple of new environments for the SteamVR application revealing more details about locations within the highly anticipated upcoming Half-Life VR game Half-Life: Alyx. Valve has also released a complete list of all supported VR headsets capable of playing the Half-Life: Alyx game.

The Half-Life: Alyx game will be officially launching in a few weeks time on March 23rd, 2020 offering an adventure specifically designed for virtual reality.

“Players control Freeman’s ally Alyx Vance as she and her father Eli Vance fight the Combine, an alien empire that has conquered Earth. Designer David Speyrer said Alyx was not an episodic game or side story, but “the next part of the Half-Life story”, around the same length as Half-Life 2. Players use VR to get supplies, use interfaces, throw objects, and engage in combat. Like the gravity gun from Half-Life 2, the gravity gloves allow players to manipulate gravity. Traditional Half-Life elements such as exploration, puzzles, combat, and story are to return. Every weapon can be used one-handed, as Valve wanted players to have a hand free to interact with the world at all times.”

Half-Life: Alyx compatible VR headsets include :

HTC

– Vive (original)

– Vive Pro

– Vive Pro Eye

– Vive Cosmos Play

– Vive Cosmos

– Vive Cosmos Elite

– Vive Cosmos XR

– Vive Focus Plus (requires Viveport Streaming and VR Ready PC)

Oculus

– Oculus Rift (original AKA CV1)

– Oculus Rift S

– Oculus Quest (requires Oculus Link compatible cable tethered to VR Ready PC)

Valve

– Valve Index

Windows Mixed Reality

– Acer WMR headset (AH101)

– Acer OJO 500

– Asus WMR headset (HC102)

– Dell Visor (VRP100)

– HP WMR headset (VR1000)

– HP Reverb

– HP Reverb Pro Edition

– Lenovo Explorer (G0A20001WW)

– Samsung Odyssey

– Samsung Odyssey+

Pimax

– Pimax 5K

– Pimax 5K Plus

– Pimax 5K Super

– Pimax 5K XR

– Pimax Vision 8K Plus

– Pimax Vision 8K X

– Pimax Artisan

