Half-Life Alyx performance analysis by Digital Foundry

As you would expect the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time checking out the technology and performance of the latest Half-Life Alyx game created by Valve and launched earlier this week.

“It’s not often that a new title arrives that genuinely moves gaming forward – but that’s exactly what Half-Life: Alyx delivers, showcasing virtual reality in ways that have never been attempted before, backed up by top-class design and brilliant production values. Some might say it’s the first true triple-A experience for the VR medium but that should come as no surprise: as a franchise, Half-Life has always focused on breaking barriers. From the original game and its cinematic, continuous world to Half-Life 2 and its focus on physical interaction, this is a series that is synonymous with innovation and that takes on a new dimension – literally – in this new adventure.”

Source : Eurogamer

