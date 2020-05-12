HTC Vive Pro Full Kit bundle comes with free copy of Half-Life: Alyx

HTC has announced a new offer throughout Europe which has bundled their HTC Vive Pro Full Kit with a free copy of Valve’s groundbreaking and fantastically awesome VR adventure, Half-Life: Alyx 2020. The HTC Vive Pro Full Kit bundle offer is available to purchase until May 25th 2020. Priced at €1,219 or roughly £1,119 the kit comes with two months of unlimited VR with Viveport Infinity and free delivery.

Specifications of the HTC Vive Pro virtual reality headset include :

– Display – Dual AMOLED 3.5″ diagonal

– Resolution – 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye (2880 x 1600 pixels combined)

– Refresh rate – 90 Hz

– Field of view – 110 degrees

– Audio – Hi-Res certificate headphones (removable), High impedance headphones support

– Input – Integrated microphones

– Connections – Bluetooth, USB-C port for peripherals

– Sensors – SteamVR Tracking, G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity, Eye Comfort Setting (IPD)

– Ergonomics – Eye relief with lens distance adjustment, Adjustable Eye Comfort Setting (IPD), Adjustable headphones, Adjustable headstrap

Source : HTC : R2VR

