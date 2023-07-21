Guntherwerks 993 restomod has 750 horsepower

Singer vehicle design is well known for its 911 restomods, another company that creates awesome high-end restomods is Guntherwerks and their new Guntherwerks 993 restomod looks awesome, the car was recently shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Guntherwerks 993 restomod is the company’s first right-hand drive 911 993 coupe that was created for a UK client, the car comes with a pink paint job and it looks amazing from the photos.

Introducing the first client UK 🇬🇧 restoration and collaboration based on a right hand drive Porsche 911 993 coupe set to be on display Goodwood Festival of Speed stand throughout this week.

This 1 of 1 commission features a bespoke 3 stage pearlescent pink ultra fine metallic paint contrasted against exposed carbon fiber stripe along with unique carbon body work and interior elements.

This commission is to celebrate Gunther Werks official international debut into the United Kingdom & European markets alongside the production spec turbo charged model which will be also shown for the first time outside the United States.

This is definitely one of the coolest Porsche 911 restomods we have seen, you can find out more details about Guntherwerk’s range of amazing vehicles at their website at the link below.

Source Guntherwerks, Top Gear

Image Credit: Guntherworks Instagram



