Gucci Ophidia AirPods Max case cost $980

Apple’s AirPods Max is not the most affordable headphones, they retail for $549 and if you have some extra cash then you could get yourself a Gucci Ophidia AirPods Max case. This is no ordinary headphone case and it come with a high price tag.

The Gucci Ophidia case for the AirPods is actually almost double the cost of the headphones, it retails for $980.

The case comes with the GG Supreme Canvas material in beige and ebony and it also comes with gold-toned hardware and the famous green and red Gucci web.

Lifestyle objects view the everyday through the Gucci lens. This case for AirPods Max brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with ‘Hodiernum’—a Latin word that means ‘belonging to the present day.’ An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear.

You can find out more details about the new Gucci Ophidia AirPods Max case over at Gucci at the link below. Gucci also apparently offers a similar case for standard headphones which retails for $920, this new one is specifically designed for Apple’s AirPods Max.

Source Gucci, MacRumors

