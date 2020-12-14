Apple AirPods Max start shipping ahead of tomorrow’s launch

The new Apple AirPods Max go on sale tomorrow, the device went up for pre-order last week and now Apple has started to ship these new AirPods to customers who pre-ordered them.

The new AirPods Max go on sale on the 15th of December and they are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date.

These new AirPods are apparently designed to be a higher end device and they retail for $549 in the USA and £549 in the UK.

It looks like they are already popular as they are showing as shipping in 12 to 14 weeks for some models, they will be available in Apple stores from tomorrow.

Source MacRumors

