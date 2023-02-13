Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiers May 5th 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy fans will be pleased to know that Marble Entertainment has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once again stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova and Sylvester Stallone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

“The Guardians of the Galaxy are adjusting to life on Knowhere, but when parts of Rocket’s past resurface, Peter Quill must lead the Guardians on a dangerous mission to protect him that could lead to the team dissolving.Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theaters May 5. “

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful. In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Source : Marvel





