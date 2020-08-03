Grounded Xbox game preview featured on This Week On Xbox

Major Nelson as release the new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series providing a look at the preview Launch of Grounded, pre-orders for DiRT 5, new Xbox Game Pass additions such as Yakuza Kiwami 2 and more.

“The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview. This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product. Purchase only if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game.”

Features of the Grounded Xbox game include :

– Explore this immersive and persistent world, where the insect life reacts to your actions.

– Shelter and tools are critical to your survival. Build epic bases to protect you and your stuff from the insects and the elements. Craft weapons, tools, and armor, allowing you to better fight, explore and survive.

– You can face the backyard alone ortogether, online, with up to three friends – the choice is yours.

– Uncover the secrets lurking in the shadows of Grounded as you freely explore the backyard and progress through its mysterious story.

Source : Major Nelson

