Adventure Boil-Grill renewable energy grill fueled by biomass pellets

If you are looking for a more environmentally friendly grill for your next barbecue party you may be interested in the Adventure Boil-Grill, specifically designed to be fueled by renewable energy in a sustainable way. The compact grill provides a convenient, non-toxic way to grill your favorite foods both at home and outdoors.

The Adventure Boil-Grill is powered by standard biomass pellets, the world’s most popular renewable energy source. After you have barbecued the biomass pellets become biochar a high quality “soil amendment and carbon sequestration” say its designers at EnergiTek. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Biomass pellets

“Biomass pellets (or wood pellets) are biofuels made from compressed biomass fiber (wood fiber or crops fiber). Biomass pellets are made primarily from biomass sources such as the residuals leftover from the sawmilling process where woods are converted into high-value products such as interiors, doors, etc. In some cases, biomass pellets are made from crops wastes. These biomass sources can regrow in a relatively short time. Trees take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and convert it into biomass. When the trees die, the carbon dioxide is released back into the atmosphere (whether the trees are burnt or decompose naturally, they release the same amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere). Thus, burning biomass pellets add no extra CO2 to the atmosphere. “

If the Adventure Boil-Grill crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Adventure Boil-Grill renewable energy grill project review the promotional video below.

“To make standard biomass pellets, the biomass sources are chopped, shredded, dried, and pressed together using their natural glues (lignin). No artificial chemicals or additives are involved in the production process of the biomass pellets. Biomass pellets are available in many building merchants, plant dealers, and supermarkets in many European countries. And biomass pellets are incredibly cheap to buy.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the renewable energy grill, jump over to the official Adventure Boil-Grill crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals