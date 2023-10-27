3M Thinsulate graphene heated vest with 5 zone intelligent heating

The Heatou graphene heated vest is ideal for cold weather activities featuring a professional-grade graphene shell. This shell gives the vest waterproof, windproof, and abrasion-resistant properties. It’s this graphene shell that ensures the vest can withstand the harshest of weather conditions, from biting winds to heavy downpours, while also resisting wear and tear from frequent use.

Inside this graphene shell, the vest is equipped with advanced carbon nanotube heating elements. Carbon nanotubes, known for their high thermal conductivity, are used here to provide consistent, efficient heating. These elements work in conjunction with 3M™ Featherless Thinsulate™ Insulation, a synthetic material designed to mimic the warming properties of down but with the added benefit of retaining heat even when wet. This combination of advanced materials results in a vest that provides consistent warmth, even in extremely cold conditions.

Despite its high-tech interior, the Heatou heated vest remains lightweight and breathable. The design is such that it doesn’t compromise on comfort or mobility, making it ideal for a range of activities, from casual walks to more strenuous outdoor pursuits.

One of the standout features of this vest is its individualized temperature control. This allows the wearer to adjust the heat to their comfort level, with three temperature settings available: 45℃ (GREEN), 55℃ (BLUE), and 65℃ (RED). This level of control ensures the wearer stays warm without overheating, providing a comfortable experience throughout. Early bird bargains are now available for the modern project from roughly $97 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Dislike the winter chill? Always grappling with bulky, unwieldy clothing that fails to keep you warm. It’s a constant source of frustration during outdoor activities. Heatou takes graphene-enhanced clothing to a whole new level of modern sustainability and style, surpassing the warmth of traditional synthetic insulation. Our vests are lightweight, versatile, durable, and breathable, ensuring comfort all year round.”

Powering this vest is a customized 10,000mAh power bank, which can be added when purchasing the product. This power bank ensures the vest’s heating elements can operate for extended periods, providing consistent warmth throughout the day. The effectiveness of the graphene heated vest is not diminished by wind speeds. Even in wind speeds of up to 50 miles/80 kilometers per hour, the vest’s graphene fabric technology performs effectively. This is a testament to the vest’s robust design and the exceptional properties of graphene.

The vest’s carbon nanotube technology links its eight heating panels, providing higher thermal conductivity and speed, and achieving a conversion efficiency of over 95%. This high efficiency means that almost all the energy supplied to the vest is converted into heat, minimizing energy waste.

The heated vest eliminates the need for bulky layers. Thanks to the graphene layer and precise three-zone temperature control, the vest adjusts to the wearer’s sensations, providing the right amount of warmth as needed. This means that, even in cold weather, the wearer can maintain comfort and mobility without being encumbered by multiple layers of clothing.

The Heatou graphene heated vest is a cutting-edge piece of heated clothing that combines graphene technology, advanced heating elements, and top-quality insulation to provide consistent, adjustable warmth. Its robust design ensures it can withstand harsh weather conditions, while its lightweight and breathable nature ensures comfort. Whether for casual wear or outdoor activities, this vest is a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Assuming that the Heatou funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Heatou 3M Thinsulate graphene heated vest project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the 3M Thinsulate graphene heated vest, jump over to the official Heatou crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



